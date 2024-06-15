Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the May 15th total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 418.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 81,772 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 948,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,763,000 after buying an additional 243,988 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,848,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 593,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,679. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.