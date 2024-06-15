Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the May 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.14. 50,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,750. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

