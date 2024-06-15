Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 145,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 359,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $255.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBO. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the first quarter worth about $217,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 169,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

