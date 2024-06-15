Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,372,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,164,470. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $479.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.91.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

