Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.68. 4,557,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,987. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.