Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of IVTJF stock remained flat at $6.65 on Friday. Investec Group has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

