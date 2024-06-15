IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRIDEX

IRIDEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.10 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.80.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.