Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Iris Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Iris Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

