iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s Largest Position

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.0% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,876,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,444,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,865. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $545.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

