iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Syon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $543.86. 5,444,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,865. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $545.23. The firm has a market cap of $469.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $522.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

