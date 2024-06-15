iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after buying an additional 1,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after buying an additional 215,364 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 917,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,556,000 after buying an additional 88,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after buying an additional 137,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.05. 379,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $127.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

