iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.44. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

