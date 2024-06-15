iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 264,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 117,009 shares.The stock last traded at $24.52 and had previously closed at $24.45.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0777 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.