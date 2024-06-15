iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 264,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 117,009 shares.The stock last traded at $24.52 and had previously closed at $24.45.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0777 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

