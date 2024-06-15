iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 23.4% in May

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SUSL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.88. 36,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,858. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

