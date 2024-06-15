iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.42. 21,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 64,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTJ. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,884,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.