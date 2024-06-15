iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 744,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,538. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

