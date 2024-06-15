iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.21. 2,465,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $92.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

