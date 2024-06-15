iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BGRN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.87. 7,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,209. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
