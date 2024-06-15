iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BGRN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.87. 7,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,209. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

