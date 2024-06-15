J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 172 ($2.19) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JDW. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.78) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 725.50 ($9.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46. The stock has a market cap of £896.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2,267.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 754.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 776.24. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 587 ($7.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.50 ($10.98).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

