James Andrew Munk Sells 1,105 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73.
- On Friday, March 15th, James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44.
Samsara Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Samsara stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
