Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Up 126.3% in May

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,897,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,617 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,228,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,289,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,530 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

JSMD traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. 16,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $70.32.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

