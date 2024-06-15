Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.82) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

GPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 339.50 ($4.32) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -323.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 328.50 ($4.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 466.20 ($5.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 384.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 391.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Mark Anderson bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £17,101 ($21,776.39). In related news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.51), for a total value of £15,101.64 ($19,230.41). Also, insider Mark Anderson acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £17,101 ($21,776.39). Insiders acquired 4,980 shares of company stock worth $1,740,260 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

