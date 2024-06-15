Jito (JTO) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Jito (JTO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Jito has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a total market cap of $325.68 million and $37.49 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00004286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 122,708,742.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.90912383 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $63,692,317.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

