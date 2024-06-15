JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Edward Walter acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Edward Walter acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,209.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Tese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,810,000 after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

