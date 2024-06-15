John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.25-3.60 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

