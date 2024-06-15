Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JLL. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $204.72 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $209.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

