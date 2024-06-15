JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $24,662,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,874,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $556.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

