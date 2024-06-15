JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $78.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

