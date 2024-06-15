Judith Cottrell Buys 31 Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Stock

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) insider Judith Cottrell purchased 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.24) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($193.43).

Ricardo Stock Performance

Shares of RCDO opened at GBX 495 ($6.30) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 473.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 459.59. The stock has a market cap of £307.99 million, a PE ratio of -49,500.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. Ricardo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 394.01 ($5.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.89).

Get Ricardo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Ricardo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.