Kava Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Kava has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $602.71 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00045468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

