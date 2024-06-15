Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Keppel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,570. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.2835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.