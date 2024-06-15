KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Agree Realty stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Agree Realty by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after buying an additional 719,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,290,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 789,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,096,000 after buying an additional 407,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

