KeyCorp Raises Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target to $48.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of RBRK opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

