Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.27. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

