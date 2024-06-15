Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $26.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,746,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,869,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 881,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,631,000 after purchasing an additional 508,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

