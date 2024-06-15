Kroger (NYSE:KR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KR. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE:KR opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

