Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.450-15.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9 billion-$12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion.

NYSE LH opened at $199.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.76. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $188.65 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.86.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,058 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

