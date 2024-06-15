Lake Street Capital Trims PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Target Price to $7.00

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $6.50 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

PETS stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.69. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.32 million during the quarter. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Stories

