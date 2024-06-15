Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantronix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Lantronix Trading Down 2.7 %

LTRX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.59. 105,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

In other news, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

