Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Down 6.6%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 8,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 29,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

LVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

