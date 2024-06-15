Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Down 6.6%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 8,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 29,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LVRO
Lavoro Price Performance
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.