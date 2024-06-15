Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.63. 2,161,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,082. The company has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

