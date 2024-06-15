LGBTQ100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) Trading Down 0.3%

LGBTQ100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.
LGBTQ100 ESG ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LGBTQ100 ESG ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for LGBTQ100 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGBTQ100 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.