Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Update

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 247,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 829,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lichen China Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LICN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,274. Lichen China has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

