Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Update

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 247,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 829,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lichen China Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LICN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,274. Lichen China has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.
About Lichen China
