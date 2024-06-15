LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded LL Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of LL stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $188.49 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 14.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in LL Flooring by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

