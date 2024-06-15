LM Funding America’s (LMFA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMFA opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.31. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.27). LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 58.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LM Funding America will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.