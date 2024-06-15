Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LBPH opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $720.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after buying an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after buying an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,560,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

