Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (LBPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LBPH. Wedbush increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.57.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $720.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Get Free Report

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

