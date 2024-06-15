Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 639,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Simcha G. Lyons purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $371,745. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maiden by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in Maiden by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,048,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 82,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Maiden by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,044,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,376. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 26.14%.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

