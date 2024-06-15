MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Now Covered by Rodman & Renshaw

Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. MannKind has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.55 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $109,682.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 873,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in MannKind by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 429,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 12.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 216,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MannKind by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 973,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 89,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

