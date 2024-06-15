MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 937,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,684,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNKD. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.55 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. MannKind’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $109,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 873,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 60.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

